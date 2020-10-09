Menu
A truck is lodged in the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop.
Truck smashes into regional pub and shops

Michael Nolan
9th Oct 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the incident shortly before 7am.

Initial reports indicate the truck driver crashed through the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop, on Yandila St, taking out a key load-bearing support and causing significant structural damage.

 

Power was cut to several buildings.
"The truck is stuck underneath the roof of the building," A QFES spokeswoman said.

The driver exited the vehicle and is uninjured.

Power has been cut to several business housed in the same building, including Pittsworth Meats and the Beauaraba Living Op-shop, though they appear to have be saved any structural damage.

