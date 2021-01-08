Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck ran off the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today, according to witnesses. Picture: Jakee-Dee Broad/Facebook
A truck ran off the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today, according to witnesses. Picture: Jakee-Dee Broad/Facebook
News

Truck jackknifes across Bruce Hwy, causes traffic mayhem

Lacee Froeschl
7th Jan 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Witnesses have reported traffic has finally cleared up on the Bruce Highway just south of Maryborough after a truck reportedly drove into a ditch sometime after lunch.

A photo posted to social media shows the trailer of a truck jackknifed across the road and the front down an embankment.

The incident is believed to have occurred just over the hill from the Puma fuel station on the Bruce Highway between Maryborough and Tiaro.

A truck went off the Bruce Highway and into an embankment south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today. Picture: Malinda Dakin/Facebook
A truck went off the Bruce Highway and into an embankment south of Maryborough sometime after lunch today. Picture: Malinda Dakin/Facebook

However, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service spokesmen said it seemed nothing had been reported to them and was unsure if police crews attended.

More witnesses reported traffic used five-mile road to avoid the congestion.

It comes as police and ambulance crews were called to a car rollover on Nissan St, Urraween at 1.30pm.

bruce highway crash maryborough car crash truck crashes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics From a kava bowl to free tickets for the biggest music events and sporting grand finals, these are the gifts declared by federal MPs in 2020.

        BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs

        Premium Content BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs

        News The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Western Downs as...

        Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

        Premium Content Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

        News BREAKING: Hundreds of Western Downs Homes left without power as storm tears through...

        Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

        Premium Content Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

        News Chinchilla and Dalby are set for a drenching as a weather system inches closer...