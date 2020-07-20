Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO brian cassidy
News

Truck driver dies in crash on southwest Queensland highway

20th Jul 2020 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash on a highway in southwest Queensland.

The man crashed on the Leichhardt Highway, 15-kilometres north of the township of Taroom, just after 2pm on Monday, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the road-train the man was driving has left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

The man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

editors picks fatal traffic crash leichardt highway toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women’s work: essential to agricultural businesses

        premium_icon Women’s work: essential to agricultural businesses

        News Women’s work and expertise are critical in maintaining and developing agricultural businesses - but more support is needed.

        RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school zones

        premium_icon RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school...

        News OVER 8500 people have been slapped with fines for speeding in school zones in...

        TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        premium_icon TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        News CATCH UP: Here are the top five stories from Chinchilla and surrounds last week.

        Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub rampage

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub...

        News A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a security guard in a hotel that...