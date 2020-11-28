Truck carrying machinery ablaze on Leichhardt Highway

A TRUCKIE’S trailer caught fire at the Moonie Crossroads, on the Leichhardt Highway south of Condamine at 11.15am, on Saturday November 28.

A South West Fire spokeswoman said the driver was out the truck at the time of the blaze, at 11.15am, on Saturday November 28.

“The truck’s trailer had caught fire… it was carrying light machinery,” she said.

“We had two rural crews, and one urban crew on scene.

“The fire was out by 11.51am.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was assessed, although they did not require any medical assistance.