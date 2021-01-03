Tropical low on track to intensify

A low pressure system in the Far North may develop into a cyclone over the weekend as it crosses the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a track map for the low, currently over the western Gulf of Carpentaria, which is expected to move east-southeast and intensify during Sunday.

The tropical low may develop into a tropical cyclone during Sunday night over the far southern Gulf of Carpentaria.

The tropical low or cyclone is expected to move south-eastwards and cross the southeastern Gulf coast during Monday.

The tropical low is expected to turn into a cyclone on Sunday night.

This is expected to lead to gales extending to 100 kilometres from the centre of the tropical low affecting coastal and island communities between NT/Qld Border and Kowanyama during Sunday night.

A flood watch has been issued for catchments in the eastern Gulf and western Cape between Normanton and Kowanyama, and the North Tropical Coast between Cooktown and Ingham due to the low.

Flooding is likely in the Gulf and Cape catchments from Sunday, and for the North Tropical Coast catchments from Monday.

These include the Daintree, Mossman, Barron, Mulgrave and Russell, Johnstone and Tully Rivers.

Abnormally high tides and large waves are expected about the southeastern Gulf and western Cape York Peninsula as the system approaches the coast.

The Bureau has also warned of heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding about the southeastern Gulf of Carpentaria, southern Cape York Peninsula and adjacent inland areas.

As of 5pm Saturday, the Regional Harbour Master has issued a Yellow Alert for the Port of Karumba.

Vessel perators should take all necessary precautions and follow the Extreme Weather

plans for this port.

The Extreme Weather Plan is available via the Maritime Safety Queensland website, www.msq.qld.gov.au

EARLIER: The Port of Karumba has been issued an extreme weather warning as the Gulf of Carpentaria braces for a low pressure system.

At 6.45am the Regional Harbour Master advised the weather event was "likely to

likely to affect the Port of Karumba within the next 48 hours."

"Vessel Operators and owners should review their safety plans and address any outstanding

matters," the warning stated.

"The Extreme Weather Plan is available via the Maritime Safety Queensland

website, www.msq.qld.gov.au."

The Bureau of Meteorology is this week tracking a low pressure system in the Gulf, although it is still uncertain whether it would grow to a cyclone.

A potential cyclone is forming over the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture: BOM

MORE NEWS

10 of the Far North's top scammers

In memory: Far Northerners we farewelled in 2020

'An aircraft just crashed': 45 years on from tragedy

Revealed: Far North's best coffee as voted by you

Senior Cape York police are expected to meet to discuss the impacts on the region.

The Bureau has not listed any tropical cyclone warnings yet but listed a tropical low located near Groote Eylandt on the NT side of the Gulf of Carpentaria as a potential cyclone.

"The tropical low is expected to move south-eastwards across the southern Gulf of Carpentaria during the weekend, then become slow moving near the southeastern Gulf of Carpentaria early next week," the Tropical Cyclone Outlook stated.

"The chance of a tropical cyclone forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria increases next week."

The northern region has a very low chance of experiencing a cyclone today, a low chance on Sunday, growing to a moderate chance on Monday.

Originally published as Tropical low on track to intensify