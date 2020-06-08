Tributes flow for young faces of crash tragedy

The faces of four teenagers who were killed in an alleged stolen car crash have been identified, as tributes flow from family and friends.

Lucias Hill, 13, Cayenne Nona, 14, Rayveena Coolwell, 15, and Aaliyah Tappa Brown, 17, were all killed when the car they were travelling in smashed into a traffic light pole at Bayswater Rd on Sunday morning.

(From top) Cayenne Nona, Rayveena Coolwell, Lucius Hill (also known by Baira), and Aaliyah Tappa Brown were killed in a crash on Sunday morning.

The 14-year-old male driver of the car, which was allegedly stolen from Idalia, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among other offences.

A small memorial was set up near the crash site this morning with loved ones gushing about their heartache.

Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers aged lost their lives after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed early Sunday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Flowers and balloons were laid with multiple photos and messages.

A handwritten message to Lucius, the youngest of the victims, described him as always being there for his friends.

"You are in God's hands now," it read.

Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers, including Lucius Hill (pictured) lost their lives after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed early Sunday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Another message was written to Cayenne at the scene, saying she would always be remembered by "everyone".

Cayenne Nona was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

A friend, Toni Bligh, shared her heartbreak on social media for all four victims, including Rayveena, and said she was heartbroken.

Parents of the eldest victim, Aaliyah, have set up a fundraiser for her funeral.

Aaliyah Tappa Brown's parents have set up a fundraiser to pay for her funeral.

"We humbly ask Whanau, friends, or generous others for any assistance to enable us to appropriately farewell our daughter," they wrote on the page.

