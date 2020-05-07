Tributes flow for woman who ‘collected hearts’

May Bowen, 78, passed away at the weekend.

May Bowen, 78, passed away at the weekend.

"SHE was tiny and fierce. She was strong. She was amazing and had a heart of gold."

These are the words Stacey Benz used to describe her mum, May Bowen, who died in a truck and car accident in Oakey on Sunday.

"She was a darling human being," Ms Benz said.

"She was our all.

"She collected people, she collected hearts.

"If there was someone who needed to be loved, she would give it."

May was a mother to five of her own children- Sharon Harvey, Leslie Logan, Vanessa Cottee, Lisa Mutch, and Ms Benz- and three step children - Shannon Bowen, Paul Bowen, Tina Bowen- as well as being a grandmother to 21 children and great-grandmother to 18.

She was married to her late husband Deven Bowen for 36 years.

May Bowen with her husband Deven Bowen who was "the man of her dreams."

Forty years ago, May moved to the Darling Downs from Brisbane to run truck stops in Oakey, Dalby, and Longreach.

Ms Benz said her mother loved to care for people.

"She looked after truck drivers and cooked them home cooked meals," she said.

"For the last part of the career, and probably the most impactful, she worked as a carer at the Cerebral Palsy League.

"Mum's entire life she looked after people."

Barbie Kerle, who worked with May at the Cerebral Palsy League said she was loved and respected by all.

"She was a tenacious advocate with a compassionate heart and a wicked sense of humour," Ms Kerle said.

"May was always dedicated, always gracious, and will always be in my heart."

Ms Benz said she reached out to the truck driver who was involved in the accident to let him know everything was okay.

"I reached out to the truck driver and told him that she (May) would have loved him, and it wasn't his fault," Ms Benz said.

Ms Benz said she hoped to hold a ceremony for her mother once coronavirus restrictions eased.