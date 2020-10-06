Tributes flow for teen killed in horror rollover near Dalby

REST IN PEACE: Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5. Picture: Facebook

THERE has been an outpouring of emotion for a 16-year-old Bundaberg boy tragically killed in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains overnight.

Brock Daniel was travelling as a passenger with three other teenagers north on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd about 10.30pm Monday night, when their vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

Paramedics including critical care were called to the crash, but sadly the 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

Those close to Brock have paid tribute to their mate who was tragically taken before he was able to reach his prime

“If I’m gonna be honest the whole reality of this hasn’t really sunk in,” said Triniti Lee on Facebook.

“You lit up the room and made everyone laugh … you are the greatest and the sweetest & everyone loved you.

“Rest in Paradise Broocooloo, love forever.”

Rayden Knoessl reminisced on the time he spent with Brock who he had been friends with for “many years”.

“Rip brocky imma miss you like crazy aye we have been friends for so many years,” he said.

“I don’t wanna believe this is true we called like last week my heart hurts fly high mate you’ll be missed.”

“Rip brocky taken way too soon brother love you so much you will be missed by so many,” Jack Spicer said.

“I’ll be thinking of you bro until we meet again love you bro.”

The driver, an 18-year-old teenage girl, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were transported to Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with neck, back and abdominal injuries.

A 19-year-old man who was a passenger declined transport to hospital.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.