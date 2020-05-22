Tributes flow for fallen men after horror crash

Three people have been killed in a horror crash near Chinchilla on the western Darling Downs. Picture: Peta McEachern

TWO of the three men who tragically passed away after the car they were in crashed into a tree, will be remembered as 'great mates' and 'amazing young men'.

Three men travelling in the back seat of a sedan travelling on Chinchilla Tara Rd last night, May 21, passed away on scene after the car lost control at high speeds while over taking a car.

Two others were involved in the crash; a 49-year-old Tara man sustained minor injuries, and the driver a 42-year-old female is fighting for her life in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The men from Tara who passed, Clinton Thompson and Casey Porter, who are in their 30s, will be remember as 'happy go lucky people,' by loved ones.

Speaking with the Courier Mail, Friend Shaunna Morris said the men will be missed.

"(They were) happy go lucky people," she said.

"They were good mates I lost and when you think about it they are angels watching over us now.

" I will never forget the memories of them.

"They were amazing young men. They will be missed heaps. I honestly can't believe that it happened to two good young men."

A friend of Mr Thomson, Ruby, said he didn't deserve to die in a horrific car crash.

"He is an amazing friend, we will miss him dearly," she told the Courier Mail.

"He did so much for us, we were so lucky to have him as a friend, he didn't deserve this."