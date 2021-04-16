Tributes flow for ‘big friendly giant’

Friends are rallying around the family of a much-loved father of four after his sudden death on Saturday.

Friends are rallying around the family of a much-loved father of four after his sudden death on Saturday.

For the family and friends of John 'Forest' Buckley, the world will be a lot quieter without him in it.

The much-loved father and stepfather of four died suddenly in his sleep on Saturday and was yesterday remembered as a "big friendly giant" who loved nothing more than picking up the phone for a chat.

"Everyone you speak to you says how much they will miss the phone calls," long-time friend Rob Creedon said.

"He used to ring everyone every day, he never wanted to miss out on anything. If you didn't answer he'd call 15 other people to get onto you."

Mango Hill father John 'Forest' Buckley with his wife Kristy. Picture: Supplied

In the wake of the 40-year-old's sudden death, his close friends Lia Glover and Matt Wall have started a fundraiser to raise money for his wife Kristy and daughters Mia, Kailah, Tayah and Chloe.

It has already raised more than $8000 and Ms Glover said it would help with ongoing bills and give his family time to grieve.

"We really wanted to make sure they didn't have to stress about money while the girls grieve their father and husband," Ms Glover said.

She said the loss of Forest, who was from North Lakes and worked as a garbage collector, had left a "massive hole" in many people's hearts.

MORE NEWS

Greens senator pays tribute to 'fierce advocate' killed in crash

'We could hear him screaming': Mum relives son's horror crash

"Without fail when he called he would say 'Hey beautiful how are you?"

Ms Glover said he would always end the call by telling his mates he loved them.

"He's definitely left that legacy behind that it's okay to talk about your feelings and tell each other you love each other," Ms Glover said.

"He was just a great guy - it sucks that he's gone because he cared about everyone."

Mr Wall said he was a "big friendly giant" who was not afraid of being the centre of attention.

"He was always the loudest in the room, but the funniest," Mr Wall said.

If you would like to donate to help Forest's family, visit Ms Glover's GoFundMe page.

Originally published as Tributes flow for 'big friendly giant'