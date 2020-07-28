Menu
An eight-week-old baby was taken to Lismore Base Hospital last year with suspicious injuries.
News

Trial for Casino man accused of hurting two-month-old baby

Aisling Brennan
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:28 AM
A MAN has pleaded not guilty to allegations he injured an eight-week-old baby in his care at Casino.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in May last year after police were notified when a two-month-old boy presented at Lismore Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Officers allege they were told by the doctors the boy had suffered significant head trauma, understood to have occurred in April.

The baby was later released, and alternate care arrangements were made.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Munmorah to investigate how the child came to be injured.

The man, who is known to the boy, pleaded not guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm at Lismore District Court on Monday.

Defence barrister Jason Watts told the court his client denies doing any specific act that could have caused injury to the child.

Mr Watts said his case would argue the child had been taken to the hospital by his parents on multiple occasions because of a "number of health issues".

He said the "wide time frame" on the indictment indicated there was conflicting evidence on the causation of the injuries.

The accused remains on bail and will go to trial on January 18, 2021 at Lismore District Court.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan listed the matter for mention on November 30, when all expert material must be exchanged between both legal parties to ensure any legal issues can be dealt with prior to trial.

casino crime child abuse grevious bodily harm lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

