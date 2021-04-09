Trendy new Dalby space set to transform local events

UPGRADE: A brand-new events space is now open for hire, with Western Downs Regional Council completing a revitalisation of the canteen at the Dalby Showgrounds. Pic: WDRC

A brand-new trendy event space opened at the Dalby Showgrounds after the Western Downs Regional Council completed a revitalisation of the canteen area.

The council replaced the old kiosk with a vibrant and contemporary canteen and deck as part of its COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs and boost the region’s liveability.

Western Downs Regional Council strategic communications and council facilities councillor Megan James said the new event space would be a fantastic asset to the community.

“Council is delivering a raft of upgrades to community facilities right across the region as part of our stimulus package to boost local business and make our region an even better place to live, work and visit,” Cr James said.

“The (recent new) space includes a custom modified shipping container with a Modwood deck, concrete pathways, disability access ramp, table settings, and stools around the edge of the deck.

“A double barbecue with cabinets has also been installed, and a bench chiller and bench freezer are also available as part of the space.

Ms James said the Western Downs region is open for business and the council is committed to enhancing community spaces and offering fresh opportunities for people to connect locally.

“This trendy space is a game changer for events in the region and is available for hire for a range of private and corporate celebrations and functions,” she said.

“The majority of these works were delivered by local contractors so it’s wonderful to see our COVID-19 Recovery Package delivering great outcomes for the region.”