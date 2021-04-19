Travis Barker’s racy Kourtney video

Travis Barker has dropped a series of PDA-filled photos with Kourtney Kardashian in honour of her birthday.

After months of dating rumours and very little Instagram activity, the Blink-182 drummer has surprised fans with his tribute for the reality star's 42nd lap around the sun.

The 45-year-old musician uploaded multiple photos of the pair kissing, a cheeky picture of Kardashian's legs and bottom, and a rather X-rated video of her sucking his thumb.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

He captioned the posts, "I F**KING LOVE YOU! YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash".



The mother-of-three also took to Instagram to show off the lavish floral arrangement Barker organised in her home, with the entry area and ceiling covered with her favourite flowers, tulips.

Kim Kardashian also posted videos on Instagram of Barker's thoughtful gesture.

Kardashian and Barker have been subject of dating rumours since January, but didn't go public with their romance until Valentine's Day weekend when they both posted photos from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion.

Kardashian has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 with her ex-partner Scott Disick. The couple were together for almost a decade before splitting in 2015.

Meanwhile, Barker has been married twice and has two children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his second wife, actress Shanna Moakler, who he was married to between 2004 and 2008.

He is also a stepfather to Atiana, 21, who is Moakler's daughter with her former boyfriend, boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

It's not the first time Kardashian and Barker have been linked to each other, however Barker shut down rumours of a romance when asked in March 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian.

"Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he told People at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."



