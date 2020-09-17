Menu
POP UP gallery for Grammar Art
News

Travelling artist to splash the southwest in bright colours

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
16th Sep 2020 12:59 PM
WHEN Toowoomba artist Kristy Richardson made her way to Injune last year, she knew she had to return to the west to bring her colourful passion to the bush.

The 28-year-old is touring Chinchilla and Charleville to bring workshops and art supplies to towns that don't usually have access to them.

"We brought a new car essentially in the hopes we'd get a trailer and go out," Mrs Richardson said.

"It's so unique to have like a travelling artist trailer that's set up for art supplies."

She hopes the trailer, constructed by her husband Duane, will be a unique sight to artists in the southwest communities she will visit.

She also hopes to spread some of the colour and cheer that her long-time passion has brought to her.

"A lot of my style certainly is not realism, it's very out there and funky," she said.

"Making people smile is probably the best passion of it."

The trailer's maiden run will supply paints, canvases, and other artistic goodies to interested shoppers.

Kristy will be visiting Chinchilla today, September 17 and will run a class from 6pm-9pm at 43 Chinchilla Street.

She will head to Charleville's Creative Lane between September 18 and 20 and run her classes and shop at 96 Alfred Street.

Charleville Western Times

