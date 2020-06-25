Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
News

Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

by Jack McKay
25th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight in Queensland, with only two active cases in the entire state.

The Government today announced that it would establish a strategic stockpile of protective medical equipment for any future pandemic.

There have now been more than 340,000 tests since the outbreak began.

"To go eight days with zero cases is cause for celebration," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Well done, Queensland - it’s been seven days with zero new cases. Now let’s continue to keep Queensland safe. Keep...

Posted by Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on Wednesday, 24 June 2020


Mr Miles said the Government would look at new cases across one and two incubation periods to consider the risks before reopening the borders.

He said it was in everyone's interest for Victoria to get on top of its community transmissions.

"We are monitoring the situation there very closely," he said.

Mr Miles said the Prime Minister had previously said he did not want states entering into travel bubbles.

Mr Miles insisted the move would be difficult for police to enforce.

"That's an unlikely scenario," he said.

Originally published as Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ppe queensland travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        premium_icon Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        Crime "We will disrupt their criminal activities and we make no apologies for ensuring the safety of everyone in our community."

        TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        premium_icon TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        News An agricultural tech company has generously donated $20,000 to struggling farmers...

        Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

        premium_icon Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

        Technology A Qld council warns residents to be vigilant when opening emails

        Paint the town Graz

        premium_icon Paint the town Graz

        News Local artist reflects on regional papers