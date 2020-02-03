Menu
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
News

Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

Shelley Strachan
3rd Feb 2020 11:49 AM | Updated: 2:17 PM
Letters to the Editor

Another koala death on the Tin Can Bay Road

(FRIDAY) morning another death occurred between the flashing lights at Kia Ora on Tin Can Bay Rd. The deceased was a healthy young male koala.

In very recent times we have lost a mother and baby in almost the same spot and another male in Priddy Rd, just around the corner. This further increases the death toll for that stretch of road. We at Koala Action Gympie Region have asked TMR several times to review the speed limit for that stretch of road which also has 3 turnoffs into significant residential areas and several school bus services through the area.

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
We are told that as this is the first opportunity that many people get to overtake coming out of town that the vehicles will always have priority as it is a safe overtaking area. All we are asking is that the overtaking area be commenced after the hot spot which is the area between the flashing lights, that the area be double lines continuously and the speed limit be restricted to 80km/h.

This would slow traffic by seconds at most. If you agree with us please consider sending an email to TMR in support of our requests.

GRAPHIC: A healthy male koala was found dead after being hit by a car in Peregian Springs.
I also note that many overseas visitors and locals alike have caught sight of their first koala in the wild in this area as they are often quite easy to find. This makes the area quite special to our district.

Robyn Jackson, Tin Can Bay, Koala Action Gympie Region

gympie letters koala deaths
Gympie Times

