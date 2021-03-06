Trainees and apprentices kick start careers with council

Western Downs Regional Council has welcomed 17 new trainees and apprentices in 2021 as part of its early career program.

Based across the region in Chinchilla, Dalby, Miles and Tara, the cohort will complete their traineeship or apprenticeship with industry experience and a nationally recognised qualification.

Councillor Ian Rasmussen said their early career program was important for the development of the region.

“This year’s intake of trainees and apprentices have accepted positions across several fields including parks and open spaces, civil construction, information technology, water operations, boiler making, business and rural services,” Cr Rasmussen said.

“Our comprehensive trainee and apprentice program is integral to the growth of our region because not only are we equipping our young people with skills and industry experience, but we're investing in the Western Downs.

“The opportunities that our region can offer this group of young people over the next 12, 24 and 48 months are limitless and it's very exciting that we will be able to support them along the way.”

Civil construction trainee Justin Townsend recently graduated from Tara Shire State College, and is invested in giving back to his community.

“This opportunity is great because not only do I receive a qualification, but I am able to still be connected with my community,” Justin said.

“It was important to me that I could get a job which allowed me to still be involved with local groups such as the volunteer firefighters.”

Justin will complete his civil construction traineeship in early 2022.

