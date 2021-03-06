Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BEGINNING THEIR CAREERS: Western Downs civil construction trainee Justin Townsend. Picture: WDRC
BEGINNING THEIR CAREERS: Western Downs civil construction trainee Justin Townsend. Picture: WDRC
Council News

Trainees and apprentices kick start careers with council

Sam Turner
6th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Western Downs Regional Council has welcomed 17 new trainees and apprentices in 2021 as part of its early career program.

Based across the region in Chinchilla, Dalby, Miles and Tara, the cohort will complete their traineeship or apprenticeship with industry experience and a nationally recognised qualification.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Councillor Ian Rasmussen said their early career program was important for the development of the region.

“This year’s intake of trainees and apprentices have accepted positions across several fields including parks and open spaces, civil construction, information technology, water operations, boiler making, business and rural services,” Cr Rasmussen said.

“Our comprehensive trainee and apprentice program is integral to the growth of our region because not only are we equipping our young people with skills and industry experience, but we're investing in the Western Downs.

“The opportunities that our region can offer this group of young people over the next 12, 24 and 48 months are limitless and it's very exciting that we will be able to support them along the way.”

Civil construction trainee Justin Townsend recently graduated from Tara Shire State College, and is invested in giving back to his community.

“This opportunity is great because not only do I receive a qualification, but I am able to still be connected with my community,” Justin said.

“It was important to me that I could get a job which allowed me to still be involved with local groups such as the volunteer firefighters.”

Justin will complete his civil construction traineeship in early 2022.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

western downs apprenticeships western downs regional council western downs trainees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer takes Santos to court over $750k injury claim

        Premium Content Farmer takes Santos to court over $750k injury claim

        News A farmer claims Santos, and several associated companies, failed to maintain infrastructure on his property leading to nasty fall from his horse.

        DRUG RAID: Dad found in possession of five ounces of drugs

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Dad found in possession of five ounces of drugs

        Crime A targeted raid on a Dalby father’s home by police uncovered several ounces of...

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Dalby man ‘racially’ abuses juvenile in broad daylight

        Premium Content Dalby man ‘racially’ abuses juvenile in broad daylight

        Crime Ethan Robert Holland: Dalby man abuses youths in the street