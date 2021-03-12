Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAIN CRASH: Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision on Cunningham St and Roche St on March 12. Picture: Sam Turner
TRAIN CRASH: Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision on Cunningham St and Roche St on March 12. Picture: Sam Turner
Breaking

TRAIN CRASH: Dalby collision causes traffic chaos

Sam Turner
Peta McEachern
and
12th Mar 2021 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services rushed to a railway crossing in Dalby after reports of a truck crashing into a car, on Cunningham Street and Roche Street at 9.50am.

Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner
Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

The Dalby driver was fortunate the train clipped the back of the car only causing minor damage to the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews assessed the scene following the crash.

Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner
Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision caused “traffic issues”, with reports the hazard lights at the Condamine St crossing were flashing.

A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the train has since moved on, with traffic now cleared.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the crash, but both declined transport to hospital.

Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner
Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner
dalby crash queensand fire and emergency services queensland ambulance serivce train crash train vs car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils will be given the power to make multiple changes to their rates and charges in the 2021-22 financial year as part of a pandemic recovery program.

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Health Covid-19 detected in four QLD wastewater plants covering 50 suburbs

        World class orchestra serenades Chinchilla with joy

        Premium Content World class orchestra serenades Chinchilla with joy

        News The Queensland Symphony Orchestra has arrived in Chinchilla bringing the joy of...

        'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Premium Content 'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Travel Massive $1.2b tourism recovery package announced including half-price airfare