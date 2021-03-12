TRAIN CRASH: Dalby collision causes traffic chaos

TRAIN CRASH: Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision on Cunningham St and Roche St on March 12. Picture: Sam Turner

Emergency services rushed to a railway crossing in Dalby after reports of a truck crashing into a car, on Cunningham Street and Roche Street at 9.50am.

The Dalby driver was fortunate the train clipped the back of the car only causing minor damage to the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews assessed the scene following the crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision caused “traffic issues”, with reports the hazard lights at the Condamine St crossing were flashing.

A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the train has since moved on, with traffic now cleared.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the crash, but both declined transport to hospital.