Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on a dirt section of Fassio Rd west of Mareeba. Picture: Andrea Falvo
Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on a dirt section of Fassio Rd west of Mareeba. Picture: Andrea Falvo
News

Tragic twist in crash that killed 21-year-old man

by Grace Mason and Andrea Falvo
11th Sep 2020 3:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TABLELANDS man is understood to have been on his way home when he was tragically killed after his car rolled on a remote dirt road west of Mareeba.

Police are currently at the scene of the fatal crash on an unsealed section of Fassio Rd at Paddys Green.

A spokesman said initial investigations indicate the 21-year-old local man lost control on the dirt portion of Fassio Road.

 

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on a dirt section of Fassio Rd west of Mareeba. Picture: Andrea Falvo
Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on a dirt section of Fassio Rd west of Mareeba. Picture: Andrea Falvo


It was understood the man was on his way home.

Acting Mareeba Inspector Greg Giles said the man's next of kin had been contacted.

He said a passing motorist, believed to have known the victim, reported the crash.

"A guy who's got another house on the property was driving in on a quad bike and he's found him," Acting Insp Giles said.

"He's pretty upset, he's gone to hospital ... obviously he knows him."

 

EARLIER: Emergency services were called to the scene on an unsealed section of Fassio Rd at Paddys Green just after 9am this morning.

It is understood a passing motorist raised the alarm.

The area is around 20km north west of Mareeba.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating a serious crash after a vehicle rolled.

The road is currently closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More details to come

Originally published as Tragic twist in crash that killed 21-year-old man

More Stories

car accident car crash tragic twist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health As further heartbreaking border stories come to light, Queensland has made a stunning admission about preferential treatment for Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

        Drug producing dad lets 10yo daughter drive him around town

        Premium Content Drug producing dad lets 10yo daughter drive him around town

        Crime THE 36-year-old Kumbarilla man had been caught with 15 marijuana plants, steroids...

        Man breached COVID restrictions, arrested after abusing police

        Premium Content Man breached COVID restrictions, arrested after abusing...

        News A CHINCHILLA man was arrested at the BP after hurling abuse at officers, calling...

        Charleville dad’s unprovoked attack left man unable to walk

        Premium Content Charleville dad’s unprovoked attack left man unable to walk

        News The attack was so vicious, the victim almost never walked again.