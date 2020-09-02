Menu
POLICE RELEASE DETAILS: Gayndah police have released details surrounding the death of an elderly man near Gayndah on August 31. Picture: File
News

TRAGIC: Police release details on death in Burnett paddock

Sam Turner
2nd Sep 2020 12:45 PM
POLICE have released details surrounding the death of an elderly man on a rural property near Gayndah on August 31.

The 70-year-old man from Rosewood, originally reported as being from Lowood, was found on a property at Mt Debatable about 3pm.

Gayndah Police officer-in-charge sergeant Don Auld said the man was originally driving from Rosewood, near Ipswich, to Hervey Bay when he was reported missing.

"We suspect, because he was found on a remote farm in Mt Debatable, his car had a lot of four wheel drive damage, and he has become disorientated and lost," he said.

"There's been a traffic crash while he was four wheel driving, and has managed to upturn the vehicle.

"He wasn't restrained, and was unable to extricate himself.

"Unfortunately due to his pre-existing medical conditions, he passed away at the scene."

Sgt Auld wanted to remind rural drivers to always notify those close to you about your whereabouts when undertaking long drives following this heartbreaking tragedy.

"Please keep in touch with people, and always try to tell them where you are at all times when you have a phone signal," he said.

"If you have a mishap or run into trouble, and you're overdue to arrive at your destination, they can go out and look for you, and look for help.

"It's those important things that you need to undertake when you travel long distances."

If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

