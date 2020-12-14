Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and paramedics enter the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute crashed into water.
Police and paramedics enter the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute crashed into water.
Breaking

‘Tragic’: Man trapped in deep water crash fights for life

Felicity Ripper
14th Dec 2020 11:19 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 29-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he became trapped in a ute that crashed into water at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after the "tragic" incident at the disability support facility about 2pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said a 21-year-old man was driving the ute around the Eudlo Flats Rd property with two passengers on-board before they crashed into the "deep body of water".

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout

Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

Acting Superintendent Jason Overland described the incident as tragic.

"There is a lot of sensitivity around this," Act Supt Overland said.

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after the car he was in crashed into a dam.
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after the car he was in crashed into a dam.

The driver and a 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat were able to get out of the ute before it completely submerged.

The 29 year old in the back seat was trapped for a short time before he was pulled out through the rear window.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Daily has reached out to Lifestyle Supports for comment.

More Stories

crash dam diddilibah disability support editors picks lifestyle supports ute crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        Premium Content Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        News HERE’s a list of the most shocking drug raids that occurred during 2020 - from DMT...

        How you can help our farmers this festive season

        Premium Content How you can help our farmers this festive season

        News AFTER a challenging year for the farming sector, here’s how you can support local...

        Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

        Premium Content Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

        News OUR Lady of the Southern Cross College student, Amy Walker, has been commended for...