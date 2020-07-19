Tragic details behind Ring Road fatality revealed

Tragic details have emerged surrounding the death of a 40-year-old man who was found dead on Saturday, some 10 hours after his car crashed off the Ring Road.

The Kirwan man was discovered around 1.30pm on Saturday by an off-duty police officer who spotted the white van crashed in an embankment near the William Condon Bridge on the Ring Rd, which goes over the Little Bohle River.

Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the site, along with the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Services respond to a single vehicle accident at the William Condon Bridge on the Ring Road, Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Townsville District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Betty Hamoud said preliminary investigations show the crash occurred around 3.30am Saturday morning after the car struck a kangaroo.

She said the force of the impact was so severe the kangaroo was decapitated.

Due to the impact, the vehicle travelled off the roadway, ploughing through a large fence and down the side of an embankment.

"The force of the impact has totally smashed the windscreen," Act Snr Sgt Hamoud said.

"It's a really unfortunate crash, the man's partner was going to file a missing person's report after he wasn't heard from.

"He was planning on travelling south to Proserpine."

Emergency Services respond to a single vehicle accident at the William Condon Bridge on the Ring Road, Bohle Plains. Picture: Alix Sweeney

People have taken to social media to share their condolences for the man and his family, with many also calling for better lighting to be installed in that section of the road.

"There needs to be more lighting on that section of the Ring Road, it is very dark and dangerous driving at night/ early hours," Sarah Lindberg wrote on Facebook.

"Very dark, I've actually nearly hit a roo there, too … always late at night they come up out of the creek bed," Teena Ruddell replied.

Thuringowa Member Aaron Harper said it was a tragic set of circumstances which led to the man's death and the fact he wasn't found until 11 hours had passed.

"It's absolutely tragic news to hear of this gentleman has died and my condolences do go out to his family,"

"I would emphasise that if a car doesn't have 'police aware' tape around it then call emergency services.

"Time is of the essence after someone has had an accident."

Mr Harper said he would relay lighting concerns to Transport of Main Roads.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police contact Policelink.

Originally published as Tragic details behind Ring Road fatality revealed