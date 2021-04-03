Menu
FATAL CRASH: Police have charged a 19-year-old man following an alleged single vehicle crash that took the life of a 23-year-old woman in Springvale on April 3. Picture: File
News

TRAGEDY: Woman dies after falling from ute, teen charged

Sam Turner
3rd Apr 2021 8:34 AM
A teenager has been charged following an alleged single vehicle crash that tragically took the life of a young woman in Springvale, south of Dalby.

It's alleged the 23-year-old Linthorpe woman fell from a ute travelling west on Springvale Road about 10.30pm on Friday, and suffered fatal injuries.

The 19-year-old Cooroy man was allegedly driving the ute at the time of the incident.

He was subsequently charged with fail to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and drive with a person in part of vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

He is due to face Dalby Magistrates Court on May 4.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact police.

