TRAGEDY: Body of two-year-old found in Western Downs

The body of a two-year-old girl was located in a dam at a rural private property in Tara just after 1am today. Picture: Police Media

The body of a two-year-old girl who was declared missing has been tragically found in a dam in Tara.

Police discovered her body about 1am this morning, following a multi-agency search.

It’s understood the little girl disappeared from a private 1,500 hectare property about 3.30pm on March 8.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) were working with police, State Emergency Service (SES), QPS Dog Squad, Polair, and local members of the public to find the toddler who reportedly went missing from a Males Rd property.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.