TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

BUSTED: Police have managed to track down and remand a second person alleged to be involved in a $120,000+ South Burnett drug trafficking conspiracy trio thanks to “Operation Butza”.

IN A major crackdown on the South Burnett’s dangerous drug supply chain, police believe they have managed to track down a third individual responsible for trafficking and supplying over $125,000 of marijuana and methamphetamine across the region.

Operation Butza is a special drug investigation run by a team from Murgon Police aiming to target and shut down the trafficking and supply of dangerous drugs within the South Burnett region.

The operation was launched on September 24, 2019 and has since managed to locate and charge 60-year-old Blackbutt grandmother, Sandra May Castle, who will remain in custody until her next court appearance on March 31.

Ms Castle faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court last week charged with 62 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two charges of receiving property obtained from drug trafficking/supply relating to Australian currency of around $83,700, possessing property in the commission of a drug offence, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Mr James Gregory Nolan appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 29 facing 72 charges including trafficking dangerous drugs, 68 counts of suppling dangerous drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“It is alleged Mr Nolan was a criminal associate of Ms Castle and has been unlawfully trafficking the drugs methamphetamine and cannabis across the South Burnett from the June 30, 2019 to January 28, 2020,” Sgt Stevens said.

“Police intercepted telephone calls and executed financial analysis search warrants to investigate the actions of Mr Nolan and it is alleged the Nanango man made in excess of $42,000 in the past six months from the trafficking and supply of dangerous drugs.”

The court was informed through documentation and verbal submission by Sgt Stevens that it is alleged there are three parties who are in a conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and cannabis across the region.

Police believe Johanne May Duncan, who is currently in Maryborough Correctional Centre for other non-related charges, was also involved in Ms Castle and Mr Nolan’s drug supply ring.

“The allegation is that these three people were in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamines and cannabis within the South Burnett and that Mr Nolan and Ms Castle planned to have Ms Duncan take the wrap for the entire operation, hence the attempt to pervert the course of justice charge,” Sgt Stevens said.

Mr Nolan was represented by Chris Campbell, who said the 39-year-old Nanango man was currently unemployed and caring for his mother.

Mr Nolan will remain in police custody and appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 31 on the same day Ms Castle is also due to face her 60 plus charges.