Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An ice trafficker has been given immediate parole after a court was told of his 'nightmarish' time in jail.
An ice trafficker has been given immediate parole after a court was told of his 'nightmarish' time in jail.
Crime

Trafficker walks free after ‘nightmarish’ time in jail

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
10th Jun 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ICE trafficker has been given immediate parole after a court was told of his "nightmarish" time in jail.

Micah Brandon Hale, 26, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and a raft of driving offences.

The Redcliffe bricklayer was busted with 4.8g of ice after police stopped him at a Mango Hill BP in October 2018.

Hale was also caught driving unlicensed in an unregistered Mitsubishi Magna with false number plates.

FALL FROM GRACE: Speedway racer's stint in drug syndicate

'Lock your doors': Woman's shocking carpark encounter

He was released on bail but in August 2019 police officers were called to a traffic accident and found Hale riding a stolen motorbike unlicensed.

A search of his phone revealed that while on bail he had been trafficking "street level amounts" of ice over four months to 14 people.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic conceded that Hale did not make a significant profit from his trafficking and was a long-time user himself.

Hale's defence barrister said his client would not want to breach his parole because prison had been a "nightmarish" experience.

The court heard Hale had been assaulted, threatened and had little contact with his family while in prison due to coronavirus restrictions.

Justice Peter Flanagan said the nine months Hale had spent on remand must have had a "salutary effect" on him.

He noted Hale was still young and "deeply remorseful" for his offending.

Hale was sentenced to three years' jail with immediate parole and was disqualified from driving for two years. - NewsRegional

Originally published as Trafficker walks free after 'nightmarish' time in jail

court crime drugs editors picks micah brandon hale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small towns play a big part: how to help the BLM movement

        premium_icon Small towns play a big part: how to help the BLM movement

        News BLACK LIVES MATTER: Proud indigenous advocate says equity starts in our community, and there’s no time like the present to change national discourse.

        Groovin’ finalist performs song about military memorabilia

        premium_icon Groovin’ finalist performs song about military memorabilia

        News A Dalby woman has made it to the finals with a song about childhood memories of war...

        Gas royalties promise shrouded in uncertainty

        premium_icon Gas royalties promise shrouded in uncertainty

        News A huge shake-up to Queensland’s resources royalties is leaving big questions...