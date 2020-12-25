Traffic halts as Santa SES convoy showers poor with lollies

Santa and his emergency services elves shower the streets with lollies and toys.

Roads across Logan have come to a grinding halt this morning as Santa and his band of merry emergency services workers have started showering the streets with lollies and toys.

Fireys, ambos, paramedics and police are driving their trucks, stacked with goodies, from Woodridge to Logan Hospital today.

Traffic has stopped to watch the spectacle as the workers throw lollies from their trucks.

But the fun and freebies don't stop there. The emergency workers will hold a public barbecue at lunchtime to bring together all members of the community who are missing family and friends and for those who can't afford Christmas Day, the city's less fortunate and children in hospital.

Kids were lining the streets along the convoy route to catch a glimpse of Santa in his truck and bag some sweets.

The convoy will stop at the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Community Centre on Station Rd at Logan Central, where the public can inspect the fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and buggies.

Logan’s House Fire support Network’s Louie Naumovski with Logan firey Scott Edwards.

Logan senior firefighter and event co-ordinator Scott Edwards said there would be nearly 1000 Christmas presents to be given away on the day.

"Generally, the only interaction residents have with emergency services are when things are going wrong," he said.

"We wanted to give back to the community and provide an opportunity to have a positive experience.

"This year was a challenging one for many families. We hope that by organising this event, we can bring some cheer and happiness to local families."

Last year was the first time the convoy had been held in Logan and more than 300 gift packs and presents were handed out.

This year, Mr Edwards said there had been more than double the number of presents donated.

SOCIAL SERVICES

If you or anyone you know needs help:

■ Lifeline on 13 11 14

■ Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

■ MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

■ Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

■ Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636

■ Headspace on 1800 650 890

■ ReachOut at au.reachout.com

■ Care Leavers Australasia Network (CLAN) on 1800 008 774

