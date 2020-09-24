Traffic camera operator urinated on in vile attack

A private mobile traffic camera operator has become the target of a gross “cowardly” attack from the public — with the employee said to be “shaken”.

A private mobile traffic camera operator has become the target of a gross “cowardly” attack from the public — with the employee said to be “shaken”.

The state's private mobile traffic camera operator has become the target of yet another "cowardly" attack from the public, this time in the leafy eastern suburbs of Melbourne.

Private operator SERCO was targeted on Thursday in the latest unsavoury incident in Canterbury on Mont Albert Road about 11am.

A female driver was verbally abused as two males went on a foul-mouthed tirade about the speed cameras.

The Herald Sun understands at least one of the men also urinated on the car's door handles in the disgusting attack.

The female SERCO employee is said to be "pretty shaken" by the alleged incident which happened near the Burke Rd intersection.

The Community and Public Sector Union said every worker deserves to feel safe at work.

"It was a disgusting and cowardly assault that made the officer fear for her life," CPSU spokeswoman Karen Batt said.

"It is a really stupid act when the vehicle is full of surveillance cameras to be carrying on this way.

"Speeding on suburban streets is a major factor in our road toll and road trauma devastates families of those injured or killed, so drivers should take care and slow down."

An alleged assailant verbally assaulted a SERCO camera operator in Canterbury.

In July the Herald Sun revealed the mobile traffic cameras had become a target of multiple brazen and violent acts of vandalism where hooded vandals smashed windows, slashed tyres and rammed parked vehicles.

At the time Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said police would examine the issue.

"If a particular area has a particular safety issue that has arisen, we then have the capacity to deactivate it," Mr Patton said.

"When we have a spike of those (attacks), we sit down and go 'is there something occurring, or is it a random matter'.

"We won't put the lives of operators at risk."

A government spokeswoman said the incident was under investigation.

"Our speed camera operators are working to save lives on our roads, they do not deserve to be abused or threatened simply for doing their job," she said.

"SERCO works closely with Victoria Police and the Department of Justice and Community Safety to implement ongoing precautionary measures ensuring the safety and wellbeing of speed camera operators.

"We won't tolerate unacceptable behaviour towards speed camera operators."

Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.

MORE NEWS

TRAGIC END IN SEARCH FOR WILLIAM WALL

FRONTLINE POLICE COP EXPLETIVE LADEN TIRADE

PAEDO STEPDAD JAILED FOR INCEST WITH STEPDAUGHTER

brianna.travers@news.com.au

Originally published as Traffic camera operator urinated on in vile attack