TRADING HOURS: What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: See our lists of the businesses that are open this Christmas period.

Mensland Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

Laser Plumbing Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

Bridgestone Service Centre

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

Chinchilla Newsagency

23rd Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm

24th Dec.- 6.00am - 5.30pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - 6.00am - 10am

27th Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm

P S & R

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

BETTA Home Living Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

Wood Ag

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - CLOSED

Jack and Jill's Hair Styles

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - CLOSED

Panache @ Home

23rd Dec. - 5.30am - 3pm

24th Dec.- 5.30am - 3pm

25th Dec. - 5.30am - 8.30am (coffee only. Kitchen closed)

26th Dec. - 5.30am - 11.00am

27th Dec. - 5.00am - 3pm

Pirtek Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 7.00am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 7.00am - 5pm

Keatings Home Hardware

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm

Miles Engineering Main Shop

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm

Enzed Surat Basin

23rd Dec. - 7.30am - 5pm

24th Dec.- 7.30am - 3pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - CLOSED

Drakes Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 8pm

24th Dec.- 7.00am - 7pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - 7.00am - 8pm

27th Dec. - 7.00am - 8pm

Glesson Quality Meats

23rd Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm

24th Dec.- 6.00am - 5.30pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm

Woolworths Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 12.00am

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 6.00pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.00am - 9.00pm

Target Country Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 8pm

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 6.00pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.00am - 6.00pm

Reject Shop Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 8pm

24th Dec.- 8.00am - 8pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.00am - 8.00pm

Dorney's Cake Shop

23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 3pm

24th Dec.- 7.00am - 3pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - CLOSED

Amelia's Place

23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 5.30pm

24th Dec.- 7.00am - 8.30pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - 10.00am - 2pm

27th Dec. - 7.00am - 8.30pm

Action Health Pharmacy Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 4.30pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm

Alliance Pharmacy Miles

23rd Dec. - 9am - 5.30pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 12.30pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 9am - 5.30pm

Your Pharmacy Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm

24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5.30pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm

Petunia's Fashion

23rd Dec. - 9am - 4.00pm

24th Dec.- 9am - 4.00pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 10am - 3pm

IGA Miles

23rd Dec. - 6am - 7.00pm

24th Dec.- 6am - 7.00pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 6am - 7.00pm

Coffee Club Chinchilla

23rd Dec. - 5.30am - 6.00pm

24th Dec.- 5.30am - 3.00pm

25th Dec. - CLOSED

26th Dec. - CLOSED

27th Dec. - 7am - 3.00pm

White Lotus Chinchilla

Will be closed on 23rd December 2019 and will re-open on Monday January 6, 2020.

Drought Angels

The Charity Shop, Offices and Warehouse will be closed from Friday December 20 and will reopen on Monday January 6.

Fabian Pest Control

We be closed from December 24, 2019 until January 2, 2020.

Tribe's plant hire

Will be closed from December 21, 2019 until January 2, 2020.

Chinchilla Wreckers

Closed from December 22, 2019 and reopening on January 6, 2020

Plinco Timbers and landscape supplies

Closed from December 20, 2019 and will reopen on January 6, 2020.

Chinchilla Kitchens

Will be closed from Friday December 20, 2019 and will re-open on January 13, 2020.

Browns Floorcoverings

Will be closed from December 18, 2019 and re-open on January 6, 2020.

Surat Basin Real Estate

Will be close from December 21, and re-open on January 2, 2020.

Chinchilla Embroidery and Engraving Service

Office will be closed from December 20, 2019 to January 13, 2020.

Commercial Hotel Chinchilla

Will be closed from January 23, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

Purple Cow Buthery

Will be closed from December 24, 2019 reopening on January 6, 2020.

Envision

Will be closed from December 20, 2019 reopening on January 6, 2020.

Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc

Office closed from December 20, 2019 and reopening January 6, 2020.

Keith Crawley's

Office closed from December 24, 2019 from 12pm and reopening January 6, 2020.

Fox and Rynne Accountants

Miles and Taroom offices will be closing 3pm Tuesday December 24 at 3pm and reopening January 6, 2020.

Jackson's Parts Industrial Supplies

Closed from December 21, 2019 until January 6, 2020.

Chinchilla 4 x 4 Centre

Closed from COB Friday 20th of December and reopening on Monday 6th of January.

Miles 4 x 4 and Outdoors

Will be closed from Christmas Day until Thursday 2nd January.

Downtown Cafe

Will be closed from January 23, 2019 and re-open on January 2, 2020.

Thai Delicious

We will be closed from December 23, 2019 until Monday the 6th of January 2020.

Masala Hut

We will be closed from December 23, 2019 until Monday the 6th of January 2020.