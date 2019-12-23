TRADING HOURS: What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period
Mensland Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
Laser Plumbing Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
Bridgestone Service Centre
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
Chinchilla Newsagency
23rd Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm
24th Dec.- 6.00am - 5.30pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - 6.00am - 10am
27th Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm
P S & R
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
BETTA Home Living Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
Wood Ag
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - CLOSED
Jack and Jill's Hair Styles
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - CLOSED
Panache @ Home
23rd Dec. - 5.30am - 3pm
24th Dec.- 5.30am - 3pm
25th Dec. - 5.30am - 8.30am (coffee only. Kitchen closed)
26th Dec. - 5.30am - 11.00am
27th Dec. - 5.00am - 3pm
Pirtek Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 7.00am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 7.00am - 5pm
Keatings Home Hardware
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.00am - 5pm
Miles Engineering Main Shop
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5pm
Enzed Surat Basin
23rd Dec. - 7.30am - 5pm
24th Dec.- 7.30am - 3pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - CLOSED
Drakes Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 8pm
24th Dec.- 7.00am - 7pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - 7.00am - 8pm
27th Dec. - 7.00am - 8pm
Glesson Quality Meats
23rd Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm
24th Dec.- 6.00am - 5.30pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 6.00am - 5.30pm
Woolworths Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 12.00am
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 6.00pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.00am - 9.00pm
Target Country Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 8pm
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 6.00pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.00am - 6.00pm
Reject Shop Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.00am - 8pm
24th Dec.- 8.00am - 8pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.00am - 8.00pm
Dorney's Cake Shop
23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 3pm
24th Dec.- 7.00am - 3pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - CLOSED
Amelia's Place
23rd Dec. - 7.00am - 5.30pm
24th Dec.- 7.00am - 8.30pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - 10.00am - 2pm
27th Dec. - 7.00am - 8.30pm
Action Health Pharmacy Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 4.30pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Alliance Pharmacy Miles
23rd Dec. - 9am - 5.30pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 12.30pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 9am - 5.30pm
Your Pharmacy Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm
24th Dec.- 8.30am - 5.30pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Petunia's Fashion
23rd Dec. - 9am - 4.00pm
24th Dec.- 9am - 4.00pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 10am - 3pm
IGA Miles
23rd Dec. - 6am - 7.00pm
24th Dec.- 6am - 7.00pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 6am - 7.00pm
Coffee Club Chinchilla
23rd Dec. - 5.30am - 6.00pm
24th Dec.- 5.30am - 3.00pm
25th Dec. - CLOSED
26th Dec. - CLOSED
27th Dec. - 7am - 3.00pm
White Lotus Chinchilla
Will be closed on 23rd December 2019 and will re-open on Monday January 6, 2020.
Drought Angels
The Charity Shop, Offices and Warehouse will be closed from Friday December 20 and will reopen on Monday January 6.
Fabian Pest Control
We be closed from December 24, 2019 until January 2, 2020.
Tribe's plant hire
Will be closed from December 21, 2019 until January 2, 2020.
Chinchilla Wreckers
Closed from December 22, 2019 and reopening on January 6, 2020
Plinco Timbers and landscape supplies
Closed from December 20, 2019 and will reopen on January 6, 2020.
Chinchilla Kitchens
Will be closed from Friday December 20, 2019 and will re-open on January 13, 2020.
Browns Floorcoverings
Will be closed from December 18, 2019 and re-open on January 6, 2020.
Surat Basin Real Estate
Will be close from December 21, and re-open on January 2, 2020.
Chinchilla Embroidery and Engraving Service
Office will be closed from December 20, 2019 to January 13, 2020.
Commercial Hotel Chinchilla
Will be closed from January 23, 2019 to January 7, 2020.
Purple Cow Buthery
Will be closed from December 24, 2019 reopening on January 6, 2020.
Envision
Will be closed from December 20, 2019 reopening on January 6, 2020.
Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc
Office closed from December 20, 2019 and reopening January 6, 2020.
Keith Crawley's
Office closed from December 24, 2019 from 12pm and reopening January 6, 2020.
Fox and Rynne Accountants
Miles and Taroom offices will be closing 3pm Tuesday December 24 at 3pm and reopening January 6, 2020.
Jackson's Parts Industrial Supplies
Closed from December 21, 2019 until January 6, 2020.
Chinchilla 4 x 4 Centre
Closed from COB Friday 20th of December and reopening on Monday 6th of January.
Miles 4 x 4 and Outdoors
Will be closed from Christmas Day until Thursday 2nd January.
Downtown Cafe
Will be closed from January 23, 2019 and re-open on January 2, 2020.
Thai Delicious
We will be closed from December 23, 2019 until Monday the 6th of January 2020.
Masala Hut
We will be closed from December 23, 2019 until Monday the 6th of January 2020.