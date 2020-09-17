Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police want to talk to man who witnessed and provided first aid to stab victim
Police want to talk to man who witnessed and provided first aid to stab victim
Crime

Tradie’s kind act after boy stabbed in Redbank Plains park

17th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for public help to help locate a man who witnessed and provided first aid assistance to a 14-year-old boy stabbed in Redbank Plains on Tuesday.

Around 4.30pm the boy was exercising with a group of friends at the local recreational reserve on Willow Road.

A 16-year-old boy, known to the group, approached and a confrontation occurred during which time the 14-year-old boy sustained a single stab wound to his bicep.

He sustained a minor laceration.

The man, who is believed to have witnessed the incident and applied first aid to the injured boy, was wearing a high-vis shirt.

He is understood to have then left in a silver sedan.

The man, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Children's Court.

Originally published as Tradie's kind act after boy stabbed in Redbank Plains park

More Stories

crime stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rob Katter heads out to Roma, Dalby for election pitch

        Premium Content Rob Katter heads out to Roma, Dalby for election pitch

        News ROB Katter and his Warrego candidate Rick Gurnett have been travelling through the electorate, and will be stopping off in Dalby today.

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        Tara woman charged over three traffic deaths

        Premium Content Tara woman charged over three traffic deaths

        News 42-year-old woman faces a string of charges over crash