Tradie turns up to work after $10m win

The Brisbane man is back at work this morning after discovering his lifechanging win at 2am and has no plans to retire early.

A Brisbane tradie is $10 million richer but he doesn't plan to put down the tools any time soon.

The man in his 30s, shared the Powerball's $20 million division one prize, with a player from New South Wales.

He discovered his win at 2am and hasn't been able to sleep since - but still turned up to work this morning.

"I went to bed early last night because I'd had a busy day, but I woke up at 2am and just started checking my emails. I saw a few emails there, including one about Powerball, so I went on The Lott app," he said.

"I only play Powerball every now and then; when the prize gets big enough. At first I thought, 'Cool, I've won $10,000', but then I realised I'd actually won a lot more - I'd won the top prize. Wow."

A couple of house purchases are planned but he doesn’t know how else he will use his millions. Picture: Supplied

The self-employed tradie from the suburb of Sandgate plans to buy two houses - one for his mum and another for him to live in.

"I've always said if I won the lottery, I'd keep working," he added. "I'd get bored otherwise, but this just takes the worries away."

Despite his sleepless night, he hasn't decided how else he will spend his millions.

"I'm sure I'll think of lots of other things, but I can't think straight at the moment," he said. "It still feels like a dream."

In addition to winning division one, the winner's PowerHit entry also won a number of other prizes, including division two 19 times, bolstering his total win to more than $10.3 million.

The man bought a PowerHit entry online which bolstered his winnings. Source: Supplied

The winning numbers in Thursday's draw were 29, 35, 19, 15, 6, 22 and 27. The Powerball number was 14.

In 2020, Powerball twice offered an $80 million jackpot - the biggest prize offered by any Australian lottery game during the year.

Of the 14 Powerball division one winning entries in 2020, six landed in Queensland, five in New South Wales and three in Victoria.

