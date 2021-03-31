Tractor crashes into power lines on property near Dalby

FARMING ACCIDENT: Emergency services rushed to reports a mad had crashed his tractor into powerlines in Bell. Picture: File

A man was treated by paramedics after his tractor reportedly ran into a set of power lines in Bell.

Emergency services rushed to help the man about 1.32pm, after they received reports a large farming vehicle had hit power lines on a private property a half-hour north of Dalby.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews assessed the driver, who was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew arrived to assist about 2.15pm.

It’s understood there were no electrical hazards due to the crash.

The man was then transported to Dalby Hospital.

