For weeks teachers have shared on social media their feelings of insignificance while stuck inside the coronavirus edition of education pinball.
Opinion

Time for teachers to resist their own toxic pandemic

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th May 2020 10:00 AM
IT'S clear this pandemic has exacerbated chronic problems within our education system. But will it change anything?

For weeks teachers have shared on social media their feelings of insignificance while stuck inside the coronavirus edition of education pinball. But given most of these statements are published anonymously, I suspect that's as far as this protest will go.

And I get it.

The NSW Department of Education have perfected the art of silencing their 90,000-plus workforce with a casualised industry to ensure a majority submissive labour force and a Code of Conduct designed to punish anyone who speaks out about in-house abuse or exploitation.

 

 

It's hard to imagine that, only three years ago, I was at the mercy of the Department and NSW Teacher's Federation who showed a constant lack of support, care or transparency toward myself and countless other staff across the state.

I simply didn't exist until the annual fees were due.

I made a personal stand against their appalling treatment, not by complaining anonymously on social media, but by separating from the profession all together. They didn't deserve my skills or talent, which is now appreciated and utilised in my role at The Daily Examiner.

I sympathise with teachers suffering from this latest Department disaster, but how much more abuse will they put up with before they actually do something about it?

