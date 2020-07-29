TOWN SPIRIT: How Mitchell locals gave shelter to a family in need

IN A show of the mountains that can be moved by community spirit and generosity, a family that lost everything in a devastating fire has been provided with a new home and donations within a week of the tragedy.

Community Housing (Qld) Limited (formerly Horizon Housing) have given the family a new home after Maranoa Regional Council informed CHQL about the tragic July 18 house fire.

CHQL state manager Frances Paterson Flieder said the not-for-profit company managed about 200 properties across the Maranoa.

“Our local housing staff member, Helen Brindley based at our CHQL Roma office, received messages from Maranoa Regional Council staff along with local councillor John Birkett on Saturday afternoon (18th July) to advise that a family living in Mitchell had a devastating house fire and while they were all safe, they had lost everything and were now homeless,” she said.

“Our staff quickly jumped into action to plan what CHQL could do to offer the family a home.”

The family of six - Jamie Dunn-Haldane, Mariah Drover, their one-year-old son, and three of Jamie’s siblings, were able to take over a recent vacancy that have come up in Mitchell.

“Our staff made contact with the family first thing last week (Monday) morning and supported them to make an application for the vacancy,” Ms Paterson Flieder said.

“The family have moved into their new home this week (July 27th).

“The community has been a wonderful support to the family, with many agencies assisting in the tenancy process, people donating goods along with a GoFundMe page.

“CHQL were also able to support the family with $450 Visa Gift Cards through our Dignity First Grant Funding that we received from the Queensland Government’s Department of Housing and Public Works which is used to support families in Queensland with essential household items to help ease the burden of moving to a new home.

“We were just delighted that CHQL were able to respond quickly to support this family at this difficult time.”