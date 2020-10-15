TOURISM EXCLUSIVE: $2.2m for new reef, pontoon off Bay Pier

A PLAN to build an artificial reef and expanded floating pontoon off the end of Hervey Bay's most famous drawcard is gaining momentum.

The Chronicle can reveal the LNP will today announce it will fund the tourism attraction, first flagged by the party's Bay candidate Steve Coleman last month, should it win government in October.

The pontoon would be attached to the end of the Pier, netted for safe swimming and snorkelling with platforms and walkways and is aimed at providing visitors with another reason to stay in the Bay.

Mr Coleman said the project was vital to create more local, well-paid jobs now and into the future.

"I'm proud of the LNP's plan to invest locally here in Hervey Bay.

"We must take advantage of our natural assets and encourage more tourists to visit Hervey Bay in this post-COVID world, where it's all about travelling and spending in our local economy.

"I've spoken to thousands of Hervey Bay residents over the past few months and creating local jobs is the number one priority for them.

"This new attraction for our area will incentivise tourists to stay longer in Hervey Bay, providing much-needed investment for small businesses to grow and employ more locals."

Asked about the risk posed by winds, which have proven problematic for floating attractions on the foreshore in the past, Mr Coleman said the party would "work with locals and engineering experts to identify the best location and type of pontoon to match the conditions."

Walking the beach at Urangan, LNP Shadow Minister for Tourism David Crisafulli said the project would provide the "employment and confidence local residents and tourism operators are crying out for."

"This artificial reef and easier accessibility will give people a reason to stay longer in this beautiful part of Queensland.

"The LNP has an ambitious plan to stimulate the economy, create a decade of secure jobs and that means investing serious dollars in local projects to get Queensland working again."