Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FUTURE LUNCH
FUTURE LUNCH
Politics

Tourism boss welcomes Cabinet reshuffle

by Greg Stolz
11th May 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE tourism industry has expressed relief that Tourism Minister Kate Jones has kept the key portfolio in the Cabinet shake-up following the shock resignation of Jackie Trad.

Ms Trad resigned as Deputy Premier and Treasurer on Sunday, a day after standing aside amid revelations of a Crime and Corruption Commission probe into her alleged involvement in the appointment of a new high school principal in her South Brisbane electorate.

Ms Jones has also taken on the role of State Development Minister in a major reshuffle the saw her predecessor Cameron Dick appointed Treasurer and Health Minister Steven Miles become Deputy Premier.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the industry was relieved Ms Jones had kept her tourism portfolio as it began the long fight back from the crippling COVID-19 crisis.

 

Daniel Gschwind said the industry was glad Kate Jones kept her tourism portfolio. Pic Annette Dew
Daniel Gschwind said the industry was glad Kate Jones kept her tourism portfolio. Pic Annette Dew

 

Mr Gschwind said it would provide stability for a $16 billion industry that was critical to rebuilding the state's economy.

"Ms Jones has been a strong and highly committed advocate for our industry in the Queensland Cabinet and we are relieved that she has retain this important responsibility," he said.

"With the Minister's co-operation, the tourism industry has been given a high priority within the government's crisis response and we are keen to continue on a purposeful path towards recovery."

Mr Gschwind said Ms Jones' new state development responsibilities would give opportunities for tourism to be more directly linked to the broader re-positioning of the state's economy.

"A steady and collaborative partnership between government and industry is more important than ever, as we face one of the biggest challenges ever," he said.

"We look forward to working to rebuilding our industry with Minister Jones, without distraction and disruption."

Originally published as Tourism boss welcomes Cabinet reshuffle

More Stories

Show More
jackie trad politics queensland government reshuffle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        premium_icon How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        Education A survey conducted before the pandemic reveals the levels of burnout, stress and sleeping problems among Queensland principals – mainly due to parents.

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor Left loses some influences in Qld Cabinet reshuffle

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Coronavirus Qld: CQU set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Man hospitalised after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after motorbike crash

        News A MAN has been transported to Roma Hospital after a motorbike accident in...