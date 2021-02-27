Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A farming stalwart dies at 94 years old.
A farming stalwart dies at 94 years old.
Rural

Tourism and pastoral pioneer dies

27th Feb 2021 11:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN pastoralist and tourism pioneer Peter Severin has died at 94 years old.

In a statement released Saturday, his family said it was with "profound sadness" that they shared their loss.

"He was a true gentleman, devoted son, loving husband and proud father," the statement read.

"He was a leader and pioneer in both the pastoral and tourism industries.

"Pete passed away peacefully in his 94th year, surrounded by those he loved, and those that loved him, at Curtin Springs Station, his home for over 65 years."

A service will be held in Alice Springs in the near future.

Mr Severin arrived in Curtin Springs with his wife Dawn and son Ashley in 1956, along with 1500 head of cattle.

In that year, the station had just six visitors but a short time later tourists started heading to the nearby Uluru and the station began serving "endless batches of scones and cups of tea".

Originally published as Tourism and pastoral pioneer dies

peter severin rural

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs residents set to travel for COVID vaccine

        Premium Content Western Downs residents set to travel for COVID vaccine

        Health Federal Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said rural and remote Queenslanders will get the COVID-19 vaccine ‘near where they live’. DETAILS:

        Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community groups

        Premium Content Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community...

        News Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent on community groups and councils...

        Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo revealed

        Premium Content Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo...

        News The two men who have been charged with allegedly robbing a Warrego Highway servo...

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News Queensland flood victims seeking compensation have reached a major milestone