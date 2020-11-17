Touching detail in Lisa Curry’s Insta snap

Former Olympian Lisa Curry took to Instagram to share a family portrait to pay tribute to her son's birthday, but followers couldn't help but notice a moving detail in her photo.

The 58-year-old, who was dressed in all-white, wore a loose T-shirt with a printed image of her late daughter Jaimi Kenny, who died aged 33 after a battle with a long-term illness in September.

In the poignant photo, Lisa spoke of the day her "beautiful boy" Jett was born.

"26 years and 1 hour ago you came into this world - all 10lb 3 oz of you. Thank you for making that birth so memorable!!" the former professional swimmer captioned the post.

"Jett, we are all so proud of you … you're a fabulous young man and we all love you so much xxx Have a lovely day."

After sharing the image with her more than 95,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, many were quick to comment on the "lovely" photo, as well as her "beautiful" top in honour of her late daughter.

"Happy Birthday Jett. What a beautiful top Lisa xxx," one fan wrote.

"Love your top!" another added

"Happy Birthday Jett. What a fabulous family photo & Lisa I love your shirt," a third person wrote.

Jaimi Kenny, the oldest daughter of Ms Curry and fellow Olympian Grant Kenny, "passed away peacefully" on September 14, surrounded by her friends and family at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"I don't know what to do …," Ms Curry wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post following her daughter's tragic loss to a long-term illness.

She has taken to Instagram a number of times to publicly grieve her oldest daughter, penning a number of touching messages to Jaimi.

A day after the 33-year-old died, Ms Curry said she could "barely breathe".

"Our hearts are completely broken," she wrote. "Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital (on Monday) morning with her loving family by her side.

"So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone … So painful. I can barely breathe."



In one of her most recent posts, the former Olympian wrote how she "misses her baby girl", with her mind consumed "as to what else I could have done to help".

"Each day seems a bit of a blur but I get through it … feeling empty.. it's hard to even think."

She said her daughter will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child."

