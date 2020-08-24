Touching butterfly tribute as family farewells Alyssa

A kaleidoscope of butterflies were released into the sky at the weekend in a private ceremony to commemorate the life of Alyssa Postle, the 17-year-old victim of a horrific Bray Park crash on August 11.

Alyssa was seated in the passenger seat of a white Subaru when it slammed into a pole near the corner of Old North Rd and Lavarack Rd.

During the private ceremony one butterfly landed on the finger of Alyssa's young cousin and lingered there, leading the family to say it was 'Lyssy', telling them it was her time to leave.

The funeral for Alyssa Postle was held at the weekend in a private ceremony.

The beautiful and heartbreaking send-off came after close to $65,000 was donated to a Facebook fundraiser organised by Alyssa's aunt, Cindy Postle.

"I haven't stopped crying all day," she said.

Alyssa Postle pictured in 2019. Picture: Facebook

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support you showed."

The donations will help the family recover the costs of the funeral and allow them to take time off work to heal from the heavy loss.

"I'm sure my beautiful sister-in-law (Alyssa's mother Kellie Postle) will use some of this money to help educate P-platers to be safe on our roads so (other) families don't have to endure what we're going through right now," Mrs Postle said.

"It was so cruel and unfair, it is killing us."

Kellie Postle with daughter Alyssa. Picture: Facebook

Cousin Matty Paul said the funeral was one of the hardest things the Postle family would ever have to do, and yet Alyssa's siblings Adam and Ella had put on a brave face throughout the ceremony.

"I am lost for words at how sudden and abrupt all this was," Mr Paul said.

"(She was) one of the most vibrant, beautiful and amazing people on this earth and in no way deserved this.

"Alyssa, fly the highest of highs and spread your love throughout this amazing universe."

Flowers left at the site of a tragic car crash which lead to the death of Genesis Christian College student Alyssa Postle. Picture: Facebook.

