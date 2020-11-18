Menu
News

‘Totally lost’: Family mourns over woman’s high-rise death

by Chris Clarke
18th Nov 2020 4:03 PM
A woman who fell from a Gold Coast high rise and died on Tuesday morning has been identified as Mariah Huthmann Grace.

Ms Huthmann Grace fell from the 22nd floor of the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am.

It is understood her death is being treated as non-suspicious, but police are still investigating and Ms Huthmann Grace's family is desperately awaiting answers.

Ms Huthmann Grace's father, John Grace, said his heart was broken at the loss of his daughter.

"It is of a shattered heart that I announce the passing of my daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace," he wrote on Facebook.

"I don't know what else to say, my heart is broken. And my love goes out to my kids, Jamie, Fiona, Che, Lee-Roy, Jayson, Levi and Lawrence and to my kids' mum Necia Amanda Huthmann.

"Kia kaha. Love Dad."

 

John Grace with his daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace.
John Grace with his daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace.

 

 

Friends and family have passed on their condolences to the family.

"My love goes out to you all. Totally lost for words … I'm soooo (sic) sorry," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"The sun will not shine in our day today," another wrote.

Lifeline: 131 114

 

 

Originally published as 'Totally lost': Family's heartbreak over woman's high-rise death

