Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

'Totally irresponsible' reason man smashed friend's window

by Pete Martinelli
7th Jan 2020 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS an impulse most smokers would understand - but "totally irresponsible" Martin Yip actually smashed a locked window to get to a pack of 'darts'.

Yip, 24, smashed the car window while waiting for his companion - who had the keys for the locked vehicle - to return from the Hambleton Hotel in Edmonton last October.

"He had been in the car with the victim," Sergeant Amy Rennie, prosecuting, said. "He got sick of waiting and smashed the window to get his cigarettes."

Nearly two weeks later Yip, 24, was caught driving without a licence in a fast food restaurant car park.

"It will probably be the most expensive Hungry Jack's he will have for a long time," Trish Price, defending, said.

Yip pleaded guilty to wilful damage, driving without a licence and failing to appear in court.

"It was a rather selfish act on your part merely for a pack of cigarettes," Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie said.

He fined Yip $950 including $450 for the drive through trip, disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered he pay $285 for the window.

cairns crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves target a Western Downs pool for a midnight snack

        premium_icon Thieves target a Western Downs pool for a midnight snack

        News Thieves are bound to have a big stomach pain after stealing lollies and soft drinks from a local pool.

        • 7th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        premium_icon Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        News Preliminary figures show there were 28 fewer deaths in 2019 than the year prior.

        'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        premium_icon 'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        News There’s more to this single Cunnamulla fella than meets the eye...

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!