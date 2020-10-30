‘TOTAL LOSS:’ Surat house destroyed in overnight blaze

A HOUSE has been almost completely destroyed by fire in the Maranoa overnight with emergency services working to extinguish the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said there were two crews on the site at Nellybri Road at Noorindoo, north of Surat.

“House was on the ground when we arrived,” the spokeswoman said.

“It’s a total loss.

“We have been on scene for quite some time due to westerly winds.”

As the building was mostly destroyed when QFES arrived, the stop was put in seven minutes after they arrived at 2.12am, October 30.

QFES believes the site was a worker’s quarters.

Queensland Ambulance Service is not aware of any injuries and have now left the scene.