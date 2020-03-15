Menu
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Torn apart: One dead as car distintegrates

by Cloe Read & Kate Kyriacou
15th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
A PERSON has died after a car ploughed into a house at Moorooka in Brisbane's south today.

It is understood police are investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident happened on Gladstone St, Moorooka, about 10.50am, with the vehicle overturning and striking the house.

One occupant died at the scene while a second was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandria Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Police urged motorists to avoid the eastern end of Muriel Ave.

Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
