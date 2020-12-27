Top Western Downs students awarded with council honour

STUDENTS REWARDED: Sam Gillespie is one of seven students who were rewarded with council's Community Spirit Bursary. Picture: WDRC

STUDENTS REWARDED: Sam Gillespie is one of seven students who were rewarded with council's Community Spirit Bursary. Picture: WDRC

Seven senior students were rewarded for their contributions to the Western Downs community with paid work as part of council's community spirit bursary.

Western Down Regional Council’s annual community spirit bursaries supported hard working young people from across the region to kick start their career.

Council spokesman for finance, corporate services, and business strategy councillor Ian Rasmussen said the Bursaries demonstrated Council‘s support and pride in the region’s youth.

“The Western Downs is full of outstanding young people and the Community Spirit Bursary Awards celebrate the year twelve students who go above and beyond both at school and in our community,” he said.

READ MORE:

Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

LIST: New Western Downs developments taking place in 2021

IT’S OPEN: Country Club Hotels welcomes Dalby patrons



“For our graduating year 12 students, going on to further study can be costly, so council wanted to give back to those star students who not only performed well in school, but who have contributed significantly to their communities.”

The award winners were selected by their school principal using criteria including academic performance, contribution to the community, participation in their school community, and tertiary eligibility.

In addition to a $1,000 award to support tertiary study, the 2020 Bursary recipients were offered paid work experience with Council.

Bursary recipient Sam Gillespie said he was excited to receive the award which offered experience with a great organisation.

“One of the best things about growing up in the Western Downs is you receive just as many opportunities if not more as students in the city, there are many pathways you can take; academic, cultural and agricultural avenues are all supported and available in our region,” he said.

“The Western Downs is a tight knit community and whether it‘s in a sporting group or a community event, you always know someone, and there's someone looking out for you, there’s a real a sense of community, it really gives you a deeper appreciation of family and community pride.”

Western Downs bursary winners for 2020: