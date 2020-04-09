Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Top uni takes students based on Year 11 results

by Michael Wray & Cormac Pearson
9th Apr 2020 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Australia's most prestigious universities will admit its next crop of undergraduates based on Year 11 results, due to the chaos COVID-19 has wreaked on classrooms this year.

Australian National University chancellor Julie Bishop said applications for 2021 were already open, and students would receive unconditional offers based on their work in Year 11.

coronaviruspromo

"ANU recognises the enormous disruption and uncertainty facing Year 12 students and their families with the challenge of studying through this response to coronavirus," she said.

"It will give those students wanting to study at ANU certainty and hopefully remove much of the stress and anxiety of undertaking Year 12 study this year with all the disruption and challenges state to state that the coronavirus has wreaked on our education system."

Nudgee College vice-captain Michael Jones said ANU's decision was fair as it gave those directly affected by COVID-19 'a safety net'.

"I think it's a good idea because some people have been strongly affected by the situation," he said.

 

Nudgee College Year 12 students Patrick Kelly, 17, and Michael Jones, 17, studying at home in Aspley. Picture: Liam Kidston
Nudgee College Year 12 students Patrick Kelly, 17, and Michael Jones, 17, studying at home in Aspley. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

"We are fortunate to have a good online learning system, but other schools might not have it as easy."

Michael, who plans to go to university next year, is missing the chance to make the most of his final year at school due to the virus.

"I think for us it's such a hype up to get to Grade 12, now I guess we know when we come back we will definitely make the most of it," he said.

Applications for ANU are open until May 25 and unconditional offers will be made in August.

Successful applicants will also be guaranteed student accommodation in Canberra.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Top uni takes students based on Year 11 results

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks education hsc university year 12

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP’s warning for online shoppers: do the right thing

        premium_icon MP’s warning for online shoppers: do the right thing

        News Find yourself sitting at your computer, reaching for your credit card? Federal minister’s are urging you to keep Australia’s strict biosecurity laws in mind.

        No crowds, no problem: winery leads virtual event

        premium_icon No crowds, no problem: winery leads virtual event

        News While their 20th annual Easter event has been shut down due to COVID-19, this bush...

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health But experts don’t exactly know why, and warn it could change