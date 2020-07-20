TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

DREAM TEAM: Micheal Farley and his daughter, and favourite training partner, Amity. Pic: Supplied

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla and the surrounding areas.

Take a look back at the top stories from Chinchilla and surrounds you might have missed this week:



BUSTED: Chinchilla police crackdowns as homes raided



Chinchilla police have conducted a blitz of homes in an effort to crackdown on the spate of car thefts and burglaries.

South West District acting inspector Andrew Kennedy said police swooped in on multiple homes after issuing search warrants across the Chinchilla area on Monday July 14.

WATCH: Heavily armed police raid Western Downs home

VIDEO footage shows the dramatic moment when heavily armed police stormed a house in Chinchilla during a co-ordinated operation across multiple properties.

The video uploaded to social media on Monday shows police, at least one armed with an assault rifle, and plain clothes detectives bursting through the gates of a property in Chinchilla before ordering the residents to step back and get inside the home.

$400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

Country kids will have the same opportunities as those in the city as higher education in regional Queensland is set to receive a massive funding boost.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the Federal Coalition Government will inject a whopping $400 million into higher education, so country kids can have better and easier access to resources.

FREE EVENT: Hakuna Matata your way into August

The Western Downs Regional Council is sprinkling a little bit of Disney magic to the Miles and Tara regions with a free community drive-in theatre experience for the whole family to enjoy.

The much-loved revived Disney classic The Lion King will be shown at pop up drive-ins next month, as part of Council’s commitment to supporting active and vibrant communities.

How this Western Downs dad overcame his diabetes diagnosis

At just 11-years-old, Micheal Farley told a friend, “if I ever get type one diabetes, I’ll kill myself.”

Not long after, he was given the diagnosis that would change his life forever.

Type one diabetes is an auto-immune disease that occurs when the pancreas doesn’t produce insulin and is managed with several insulin injections.

It is characterised by exorbitant thirst and urination, sudden weight loss, and extreme fatigue.

