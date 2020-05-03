TOP STORIES: Local news you may have missed this week

HISTORIC ANNOUNCEMENT: Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh announced a $50m stimulus package to drag the region's economy out of COVID-19 woes.

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla and the surrounding areas.

Here’s what you may have missed recently among all the coronavirus coverage:

Second car stolen in Chinchilla this week

FOR the second time his week, another Chinchilla address has become the target of car theft.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed that a 2005 silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback was taken from a Fraser street Chinchilla address between the hours of 6pm, April 30 and 12.30am, May 1.

Read full story here.

Chinchilla Businesses have ‘better chance of survival’

COUNCIL’S massive $50 million recovery package that was approved on Monday has already been put to action.

Chinchilla Community, Commerce and Industry president Shannon McDermott was stoked about the announcement.

Read full story here.

Young women threatened with taser

A TARA woman was threatened with a taser by police after exchanging in a heated argument with a man down an alley way in Dalby.

Sheshonnie Toya Welldon pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance in Dalby Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning for threatening to hit a man with an iron bar back in January.

Read full story here.

Local GP speaks about her time during COVID-19

FROM not having enough to personal protective equipment to patients being fearful of going to the hospital, the coronavirus pandemic has bought some challenges for a local general practitioner.

Doctor Elizabeth Prictor from the Chinchilla Medical Practice has been on the frontline working through the pandemic still assisting patients with their healthcare needs.

Read full story here.

Dramatic shift in weather to break hot water systems

AS QUEENSLAND prepares for a sharp dip in temperatures, older hot water systems are going to struggle to hold up against the frosty weather that’s predicted to arrive on Friday morning.

Chinchilla K & R Plumbing Supplies manager Scott Samuels said he expected to see an increase in the sale of hot water systems this weekend as the weather temprature changes drastically.

Read full story here.

Winner of the Chinchilla region’s best home baker revealed

This week, The Chinchilla News put together a list of the best home bakers in the region from our Facebook page and asked you to vote for the top baker in Chinchilla.

Toni Cadzow Brown has come out on top with almost half the amount of votes.

Read full story here.

55 people charged with hundreds of offences

THREE offenders from Chinchilla are among 55 people who were today charged by police with more than 186 offences as part of the ongoing Operation Sierra Processor, targeting property crime in the Chinchilla division.

The trio arrested included a 15-year-old boy, 16-year old boy and 23-year old man, who were charged with 29 offences including one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts each of burglary and commit an indictable offence, one count of driving unlicensed, two counts of obstruct police and 21 counts of fraud.

Read full story here.

Dorrie celebrates her 104th Birthday

DORIS Veronica Amor affectionately known as ‘Dorrie,’ turned an impressive 104 in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t get in the way of her enjoying the special day.

Social distancing guidelines didn’t stand in the way of festivities as Dorrie took to technology to connect with family and friends on Tuesday, April 18, - her iPad running hot with calls.

Read full story here.

Council hands down $50m COVID-19 recovery package

A MAMMOTH program approved by Western Downs Regional Council will create up to 1000 jobs, generate savings and slash costs to ratepayers.

Standing at George Anderson Park on Tuesday morning, recently re-elected mayor Paul McVeigh announced the historical $50 million Recovery Package, an ambitious plan to drag the Western Downs region out of the economic woes created by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story here.

Magistrate laughs at motel theif during court appearance

A FORMER employee of the Chinchilla Motor Inn has pleaded guilty to stealing over $600 from motel guests and being in possession of a dangerous drug.

William John Morris pleaded guilty to eight charges of trespassing, attempted enter dwelling with intent and five charges of enter dwelling and possession of dangerous drugs on Tuesday morning at Dalby Magistrate Court.

Read full story here.