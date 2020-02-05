Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Top ratings for popular television program

5th Feb 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEASON six of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! wrapped another hit

year with a top-rating finale in Rockhampton.

As the effervescent celebrity chef Miguel Maestre was crowned the King of the Jungle

for 2020, viewers in Rockhampton made the show's grand finale the number one in its timeslot.

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! Grand Finale reached 20,558 viewers in

Rockhampton with a 26.1 per cent share on Total People.

Compared to 2019, this year's grand finale episode increased its peak audience by 28.7 per cent and grew its commercial share by 20.3 per cent (a share point increase of 5.1 year-on-year).

Another early hit with viewers in 2020, this year's season of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out

of Here! has reached 87,531 viewers in Rockhampton over its duration.

Last night's finale also saw strong ratings nationally.

The winner announcement attracted 1.23 million viewers nationally (combined across metropolitan and regional areas).

Earlier, the grand finale episode saw 1.12 million viewers tune in.

Surviving four weeks in the wilds of South Africa, season winner Maestre walks away

with the ultimate jungle bragging rights, and a prize of $100,000 for his chosen charity,

R U OK?

More Stories

Show More
i'm a celebrity get me out of here television ratings tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        premium_icon Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        News From dust and dirt to a water trap, parts of drought-declared Queensland – including this once-parched golf course – have welcomed above-average rainfall.

        Mother charged for drug driving

        premium_icon Mother charged for drug driving

        News The mother of a seven-year-old girl was pulled over for a roadside drug test – the...

        Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        premium_icon Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        News Three Maranoa properties sold for more than $10 million.

        Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain relief’

        premium_icon Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain...

        News Magistrate slams Western Downs grandmother caught driving on meth