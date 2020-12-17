Top last-minute Christmas gift ideas for pets

There’s still time to spoil your pets with homegrown gifts but time is ticking, so we’ve done the hard work for you.

They're hard to forget - leaving fur on your black clothing, tearing up your sister's favourite shoe (yes, just the one) and sitting underneath your feet while you're in the kitchen.

But maybe you're guilty of forgetting your pets just this one time, as you wrote your Christmas gift-giving list.

Henry the Golden Retriever is excited for Christmas, as he rocks some Christmas-themed reindeer antlers. Picture: Richard Walker

Despite how spoiled they already are, a gift for your pet can be thanks for their cuteness this Christmas - after all, our furry friends are part of the family.

However, with about a week left until Santa comes, last-minute shopping and gift ideas for your furry residential companions may have slipped your drained mind.

Hayden Callus, 6, with Airlie the French Bulldog and Flynn Callus, 4, with Lino the Chihuahua X Poodle model some of the cute festive gifts you can get last-minute for your pooch this year. Picture: Richard Walker

So, SMARTdaily has taken the pressure off your shoulders this festive season and come up with perfect last-minute pet gifts for you.

Whether you have a cat, dog, or bird, these are some of the best eleventh-hour Aussie presents to put under the tree for them (if your cat hasn't already pulled down the decorations).

1. FOR THE FASHIONISTA

Red and white stripe Christmas collar with bow tie

henleyand co.com.au

$32-$38

Red and white stripe Christmas collar with bowtie. Picture: Simon Carroll.

For the pets with a wardrobe full of outfits, what's the harm in adding one more? These collars come in four different sizes, with a matching bow tie and are the cutest simple outfit for your four-legged child to join in - dressing for the festivities. And if you don't like the bow, detach it.

2. FOR THE ADVENTUROUS

Pet travel water squeeze bottle (500ml)

peticular.com.au

$14.95

Dog Travel Water Squeeze Bottle 500ml. Picture: DoggyTopia

DoggyTopia co-founder Justine Callus is stressing the importance of health and hydration for your pet this Christmas. "Keep your pet hydrated on walks and long outings this summer, squeeze the bottle to fill the bowl," Callus says. "The bowl empties back into the bottle when pressure is released."

3. FOR THE CHAMPAGNE LOVER

Woof Clicquot toy

peticular.com.au

$17.95-$24.95

Woof Clicquot Toy. Picture: Haute Diggity Dog

There may not be bubbles inside, but it squeaks, which is basically the same thing in your pet's mind. The toy by Haute Diggity Dog comes in small or large sizes, depending on how full you like your glass. With "Rosé all day" stitched on the back. "Bring a different bottle of fizz for the host of a party or Christmas Day … these toy bottles are fun and Instagrammable (sic)," Petculiar co-owner Jon Manning says.

4. FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T KEEP THEIR PAWS OFF

Cat Santa sack

peticular.com.au

$14.95

Cat Santa Sack. Picture: Annabel Trends

Made from cotton canvas, these pet Santa sacks are the perfect way to fill Christmas treats. The red pull-rope will also help keep those curious cats at bay. In a just-right size of 39cm x 43cm, the sack also has black paw prints printed on the back.

5. FOR THE CONSTANTLY CURIOUS

Challenge slider puzzle

peticular.com.au

$71.95

Challenge Slider Dog Puzzle. Picture: Nina Ottosson

"The Nina Ottosson range of interactive toys are a big hit this Christmas," Manning says. "When we all eventually go back to the office in 2021, keeping our pets from getting bored at home is going to be so important". With 24 hidden treat compartments, this will surely keep your pooch busy, as they move each slider, one at a time in different directions, until they reveal a treat. The play pieces are durable and built-in, so no matter how tough and rough, your pet shouldn't be able to hack the system.

6. FOR THE ENERGETIC AND HUNGRY

Bouncy rubber dental treat ball

doggytopia.com.au

$9.95-$14.95

Bouncy Rubber Dental Treat Ball. Picture: DoggyTopia

This bouncy rubber dental treat ball is interactive - keeping your active friend full while they're playing. And, on top of that, the ball cleans your pet's teeth, as the rubber nodules massage their gums to promote healthy gums, while also helping to prevent plaque and tartar. After eating all those Christmas treats, maybe I'll need one, too!

