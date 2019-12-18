Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multi-millionaire Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested for possession of child porn.
Multi-millionaire Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested for possession of child porn.
Crime

Top businessman arrested over alleged child porn

by Mark Morri
18th Dec 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multi-millionaire businessman Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested and charged for alleged possession of child pornography by Sydney detectives.

The 82-year-old investor and corporate raider was arrested at Sydney Airport after being stopped by Australian Border Force at about 6:30am yesterday on route to Fiji.

Mr Brierley, who was admitted as a Knight in 1988, is one of New Zealand's most successful businessmen and former trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust.

Charged... Sir Ron Brierley.
Charged... Sir Ron Brierley.

He is the founder of one of the country's biggest investment companies R.A. Brierley Investments.

Police allege they began an investigation into child pornography in the eastern suburbs area in August this year.

During this investigation information led them to believe that Mr Brierley was in possession of child pornography material.

Ron Brierley's investiture in 1988.
Ron Brierley's investiture in 1988.

Mr Brierley lives in one of Sydney's richest streets in Point Piper.

An international alert was placed on his name by detectives.

ABF officers contacted Police yesterday and detained him when he attempted to leave Australia.

It's alleged they found child porn images on his laptop and other electronic devices in his carry-on luggage.

He was taken to Mascot police station where he was charged with six counts relating to possession of child porn.

He was given strict bail conditions to appear at the Downing Centre on February 2.

Ron Brierley in his office in the 1980s.
Ron Brierley in his office in the 1980s.

More Stories

Show More
child porn crime editors picks sir ron brierley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.